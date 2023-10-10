Yuva Dasara limited to four days

October 10, 2023 07:53 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST

Yuva Dasara, one of the popular Dasara events, has been restricted to four days and its inaugural will take place on October 18. The event concludes on October 21.

Actor Shivarajkumar will grace the inaugural event in the presence of Minister in-charge of Mysuru district H.C. Mahadevappa.

Superintendent of Police Seema Latkar, who is the Dasara Deputy Special Officer, on Tuesday said the inaugural will be followed by Sandalwood music programme which will be conducted by music composer and actor Sadhu Kokila.

On October 19, besides other performances starting at 6.30 p.m., upcoming singer Sanchit Hegde will present a music concert. Bollywood music composer Salim-Suleiman will perform on October 20. On the last day, singer Benny Dayal will perform.

On all days the programme starts at 6.30 p.m. and concludes at 10.30 p.m.