HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Yuva Dasara limited to four days

October 10, 2023 07:53 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Yuva Dasara, one of the popular Dasara events, has been restricted to four days and its inaugural will take place on October 18. The event concludes on October 21.

Actor Shivarajkumar will grace the inaugural event in the presence of Minister in-charge of Mysuru district H.C. Mahadevappa.

Superintendent of Police Seema Latkar, who is the Dasara Deputy Special Officer, on Tuesday said the inaugural will be followed by Sandalwood music programme which will be conducted by music composer and actor Sadhu Kokila.

On October 19, besides other performances starting at 6.30 p.m., upcoming singer Sanchit Hegde will present a music concert. Bollywood music composer Salim-Suleiman will perform on October 20. On the last day, singer Benny Dayal will perform. 

On all days the programme starts at 6.30 p.m. and concludes at 10.30 p.m.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.