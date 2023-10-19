HamberMenu
Yuva Dasara gets off to an impressive start

October 19, 2023 07:24 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
Actor Shivaraj Kumar performing after the inauguration of Yuva Dasara in Mysuru on Wednesday evening.

Actor Shivaraj Kumar performing after the inauguration of Yuva Dasara in Mysuru on Wednesday evening. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

The presence of Kannada film stars at the launch of Yuva Dasara, one of the popular events of Mysuru Dasara that specially caters to the youth, entertained the crowds who danced and cheered the actors who performed.

Noted actor Shivarajkumar was among the film personalities who performed amidst the cheering fans. The actor sang songs even as the youth crooned to the music.

Minister in charge of Mysuru district H.C. Mahadevappa inaugurated the event by lighting the lamp on Wednesday evening. Later, the stars took over and entertained the audiences at the Maharaja College grounds.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Shivarajkumar told the youths to enjoy and celebrate Yuva Dasara. At the same time, he advised them to also focus on their education and make their parents proud with their achievements.

He also sang a song from his film ‘Anand’ and also ‘Muthananna’…

Actor Sharan said Mysuru is famous for Dasara and Yuva Dasara is a hit among the youth. He thanked his fans for supporting him and his films and urged the people to support the Kannada films.

Music director and actor Sadhu Kokila entertained the audience with his humor and some dialogues of his films.

Mr. Sharan also performed and sang a few songs including from his film ‘Adhyaksha’. Kishan gave impressive dance performances.

