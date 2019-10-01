Yuva Dasara from today

The curtains for the Yuva Dasara, one of the most popular events of Mysuru Dasara, will go up on Tuesday.

It features a variety of entertainment programmes like dance, music, presentation of special talents, comedy, among others.

Singers from Bollywood and Sandalwood also enthrall the crowds.

Maharaja’s College Grounds will be hosting it till October 6. Shuttler P.V. Sindhu will be inaugurating the event, according to Superintendent of Police Rishyanth.

He told presspersons here on Monday that all arrangements are in place for the event and the programme will start daily at 5.30 p.m. and conclude at 10.30 p.m.

Ranu Mondal, who shot to fame after her cover of a Lata Mangeshkar song went viral, will attend the inaugural event. She will also be felicitated by the organisers.

She sang the song at a railway station in West Bengal and it was recorded by a passer-by and posted on social media. After it went viral, Bollywood composer and actor Himesh Reshammiya engaged her to sing for a film recently.

On the inaugural day, Guru Randhawa, Bollywood singer, will perform with his team.

Singer Mohit Chauhan will perform on October 2. Singer Sangeetha Ravindranath will also perform. Singer-actor Monali Thakur will entertain the audience on October 3. Kannada rapper Chandan Shetty and singer Sanchit Hegde will perform on October 4.

Sandalwood stars, which include Darshan Thoogudeepa, will present ‘Sandalwood Nite’ on October 5. Among the others to take part include actor Rakshit Shetty, actor and composer Sadhu Kokila, actors Sharan, Srujan Lokesh, ‘Daali’ Dhananjay, Vashista, Harshika Poonacha, and Maavitha Harish.

On the concluding day, Bollywood music director Pritam Chakraborty will present a concert with his team on October 6.