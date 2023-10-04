HamberMenu
Yuva Brigade bike rally to reach Yadgir on October 8

October 04, 2023 06:35 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau

A bike rally will be organised by Yuva Brigade in Yadgir on October 8, district convener of Yuva Brigade Raghavendra Khanapur has said.

Addressing a press conference in Yadgir on Wednesday, he said that founder of Yuva Brigade Chakravarthi Sulibele has organised the State-wide bike rally with a view to making Narendra Modi Prime Minister again in 2024.

And, as part of this, the bike rally will enter Yadgir on October 8.

The purpose of holding the bike rally yatra in the district is to make Mr. Modi Prime Minister again, he said.

“The rally will reach SLT Hotel, where a programme is scheduled, from Ganga Nagar via Hattikuni Cross, Veerashaiva Kalyan Mantap, Mahatma Gandhi Circle, Chakrakatta and Mailapur base,“ he said.

Shivanand Wali, Srinivas Chamanalli, Gurprasad Mundaragi, Srinivas Mundaragi and Nagaraj were present.

