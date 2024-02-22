Yuva Bimba-2024 youth festival begins in Mysuru

February 22, 2024 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - MYSURU

The 37th inter-university southeast zone youth festival, Yuva Bimba-2024, got off to a grand start at JSS Science and Technology University (JSS STU) campus here on Thursday. Singer Vijay Prakash inaugurated the festival.

JSS STU, Mysuru, in collaboration with the Association of Indian Universities (AIU), is hosting the festival. JSS Mahavidyapeetha executive secretary C.G. Betsurmath, JSS Mahavidyapeetha director (Technical Education) B. Suresh, JSS STU Vice-Chancellor A.N. Santosh Kumar and others were present.

The festival features competitions in dance, music, literary events, theatre, and fine arts, taking place across six auditoriums within the campus. As many as 1,250 students from various universities in Karnataka, Telangana, and Chattisgarh are expected to participate in the five-day cultural extravaganza.

The organisers said the youth festival aims to instil a sense of pride in Indian culture and foster awareness of youth identity and provides an opportunity for the students from diverse cultural backgrounds to experience Mysuru’s rich cultural heritage. The event also aims at facilitating cultural exchange and interaction among the university students, they added.

The festival concludes on February 26 at 10.30 a.m. at the central stage in JSS STU.

