Y.S.V. Datta to take out ‘Prayaschitta Padayatra’ in Kadur

May 16, 2023 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - Shivamogga

Former legislator and JD(S) leader Y.S.V. Datta, who was defeated in Kadur Aassembly constituency, has decided to take out ‘Prayaschitta Padayatra’ (a march of repentance) commencing on June 24, on his 70th birthday.

In an appeal to voters in the constituency on Tuesday, Mr. Datta said he had been with the people of Kadur for the last 17 years and was ever indebted to the love and support they extended to him. “Though I have decided to quit electoral politics, there is no question of distancing myself from active politics. I will remain with you till my last breath”, he wrote.

Mr. Datta said he had been introspecting about the mistakes he committed and why he could not meet the expectations of the voters. “I am coming to you to convey my mistakes to you and seek your apology. I want to bring those who blessed me and those who did not support me together”, he said. He would finalise the schedule of his padayatra in the first week of June. He also clarified that his padayatra had nothing to do with any future election.

In the meantime, he held a meeting with his supporters in Kadur in the presence of Hassan Lok Sabha member Prajwal Revanna. Mr. Revanna expressed his disappointment over Mr. Datta’s decision to resign from electoral politics and insisted that he should not take such a decision.