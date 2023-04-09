ADVERTISEMENT

Y.S.V. Datta to contest as an Independent from Kadur

April 09, 2023 07:36 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - Hassan

People contribute money for his campaign in a public meeting on Sunday

The Hindu Bureau

Former legislator Y.S.V. Datta, on Sunday, declared that he will contest as an Independent candidate from the Kadur seat in the Assembly elections. He also launched his campaign to seek ‘one vote and one vote’ from the public in a meeting in Kadur.

Mr. Datta, who was elected to the Assembly on the JD(S) ticket in 2013, joined the Congress early this year, hoping to get a chance to contest from Kadur. As the party denied him ticket, he convened a meeting of his supporters in the town.

Addressing the public, Mr. Datta said that he had joined the Congress as per the wish of his supporters. And now, he has decided to contest as an Independent candidate following the wishes of his supporters. “I am appealing to you to vote and also donate me a note (of currency) for the campaign. I will come to all villages and hold meetings in your place and seek your blessings,” he said.

He stretched his arms with his towel, seeking financial support. Many people, including women, came forward to offer their contributions. A person offered ₹2 lakh in a cheque, while another offered ₹50,000 in cash.

Hundreds of people attended the meeting. They appealed to Mr. Datta to contest independently for Kadur seat. The Congress has fielded K.S. Anand, while JD(S) nominated C.M. Dhananjay. The BJP is expected to field Belli Prakash, current MLA.

