Y.S.V. Datta files nomination papers in Kadur

April 18, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - Shivamogga

He declares assets worth ₹ 3.11 crore in his affidavit

The Hindu Bureau

Former legislator Y.S.V. Datta filed nomination papers as a JD(S) candidate for Kadur constituency in Chikkamagaluru district on Tuesday. According to the affidavit he filed along with the nomination papers, he owns assets worth ₹3.11 crore. In the elections held in 2018, Mr.Datta had declared his assets worth ₹ 71.4 lakh.

Datta, 69, has five acres of agricultural land, which is his ancestral property, at Basavanahalli village in Kadur taluk. The present market value of the property is about ₹50 lakh. Besides that, he has non-agricultural land, also ancestral property, at his native place of Yagati, worth over ₹ 77 lakh. He has also given details of cheque bounce cases registered against him in the affidavit.

Former Prime Minister H.D.Deve Gowda, former Minister H.D.Revanna, Lok Sabha member Prajwal Revanna accompanied Mr.Datta while he filed his papers. Speaking to presspersons, Mr. Deve Gowda said he came to Kadur despite his ill-health because of his affection for Mr. Datta. He would visit Kadur again for campaigning, he said.

Mr.Datta filed the nomination papers as the JD(S) candidate after the Congress denied him the ticket. 

