YouTube channel booked for threatening Prakash Raj

September 20, 2023 10:19 pm | Updated 10:20 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Ashok Nagar police on Sunday registered a case against those handling the YouTube channel TV Vikrama for allegedly threatening film actor Prakash Raj for his recent remarks on Sanatana Dharma.

Based on the complaint by the actor, the police charged those handling the channel for criminal intimidation and dissemination of rumour about a religion, language, or a community.

Mr. Raj, 58, in his complaint, said that TV Vikrama posted two videos with messages provoking its viewers against him and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin stating: “Stalin and Prakash Raj must be finished, Are the Hindus still sleeping? isn’t your blood not boiling?”. “Such provoking statements pose threat to me and my family members and hence, necessary action to be taken against the channel,” the actor stated in his complaint.

The police said that they will issue notice to the persons concerned for questioning.

