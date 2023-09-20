HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

YouTube channel booked for threatening Prakash Raj

September 20, 2023 10:19 pm | Updated 10:20 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Ashok Nagar police on Sunday registered a case against those handling the YouTube channel TV Vikrama for allegedly threatening film actor Prakash Raj for his recent remarks on Sanatana Dharma.

Based on the complaint by the actor, the police charged those handling the channel for criminal intimidation and dissemination of rumour about a religion, language, or a community.

Mr. Raj, 58, in his complaint, said that TV Vikrama posted two videos with messages provoking its viewers against him and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin stating: “Stalin and Prakash Raj must be finished, Are the Hindus still sleeping? isn’t your blood not boiling?”. “Such provoking statements pose threat to me and my family members and hence, necessary action to be taken against the channel,” the actor stated in his complaint.

The police said that they will issue notice to the persons concerned for questioning.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.