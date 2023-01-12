Youths should join hands to make Modi’s dream come true: Anurag Thakur

January 12, 2023 09:37 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST - HUBBALLI

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi had embarked on the ambitious journey of making India a developed nation, it was necessary that the youths of the country joined hands with him in making his dream come true, Union Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Anurag Thakur said.

Speaking at the inauguration of the 26th National Youth Festival at the Railway Ground in Hubballi on Thursday, Mr. Thakur said that the movement of developing India had begun from one Narendra (Swami Vivekananda) and now was being led by another Narendra (Modi). “The youths should join hands with Mr. Modi in making the country ‘corruption free, drug abuse free’ and a healthy and strong nation,” he said.

Mr. Thakur said that under the leadership of Mr. Modi, the country excelled in many fields including reaching new heights in the field of sports. The country had now adorned the position of presidentship of G-20 nations, he said.

He said as the country was celebrating its 75th year of independence, and there was need for coming out of the mindset of slavery, take new strides in various fields. He said national youth festival was an event that united the country emotionally going beyond geographical boundaries.

Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi listed out various ‘gifts’ that Dharwad district had received under the leadership of Mr. Modi. He said Dharwad had received gifts of IIT, IIIT, direct flights to New Delhi and Kashi, and many others.

Self-employment to 5 lakh

Recalling the contribution of Swami Vivekananda, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai called on the youths to imbibe the ideals of the ‘brave monk’. Mr. Bommai said that in his memory, the government was launching ‘Swami Vivekananda scheme’ to provide self employment to five lakh youths.

He said Mr. Modi was the first person to come out with ideas to convert the burden of population into a demographical dividend. He had inspired crores of youths in the country with his visionary ideas and now through New Education Policy, opportunity was being given to youths to develop multi-skills. Karnataka was the first State in the nation to implement NEP, Mr. Bommai said.

He said the State government had initiated programme of adopting 75 talented sportspersons for training them for the next Olympics. He hoped that the youth festival and participation of Mr. Modi in it, would further motivate youths in leading the country.

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, Union Minister of State Nisith Pramanik, Ministers C.C. Patil, Shankar Patil Munenakoppa, Halappa Achar, Chairman of Legislative Council Basavaraj Horatti, former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar, Hubballi-Dharwad Mayor Iresh Anchtageri, and others were present.