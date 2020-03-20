Youth’s death: Driver to face action for not stopping bus

BENGALURU

20 March 2020 01:37 IST

The case of an engineering student succumbing to a heart attack after the driver of the private bus in which he was travelling refused to stop to help him go to a doctor was discussed at the Legislative Assembly on Thursday.

BJP member Umanath Kotian alleged that the 22-year-old student, who was travelling between Kundapur and Bengaluru in a bus belonging to Durgamba company, had repeatedly requested the bus crew to stop the vehicle when he developed chest pain.

But the crew refused to do so, the leader said, urging the government to take stern action against the crew. In response, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said it was a criminal act on the part of the driver to not stop the bus. He said he would take up the issue with the Transport Minister to initiate tough action against the driver.

