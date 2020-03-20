Youth’s death: Driver to face action for not stopping bus

The case of an engineering student succumbing to a heart attack after the driver of the private bus in which he was travelling refused to stop to help him go to a doctor was discussed at the Legislative Assembly on Thursday.
BJP member Umanath Kotian alleged that the 22-year-old student, who was travelling between Kundapur and Bengaluru in a bus belonging to Durgamba company, had repeatedly requested the bus crew to stop the vehicle when he developed chest pain.
But the crew refused to do so, the leader said, urging the government to take stern action against the crew. In response, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said it was a criminal act on the part of the driver to not stop the bus. He said he would take up the issue with the Transport Minister to initiate tough action against the driver.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.