Youth’s body arrives in Periyapatna seven months after death in Malaysia

MYSURU

08 July 2020 21:29 IST

A 22-year-old youth’s body arrived at his native place in Periyapatna near here on Tuesday, almost seven months after his mysterious death in Malaysia.

Police confirmed that the body of Sumanth reached his native village Budithittu,where the last rites were performed.

According to sources, the youth had left for Malaysia through an employment agent for a job last year, but a couple of months later had drowned in a river. His body had been fished out of the Batang Lebaan bridge in Malaysia in December last year.

According to Jayaswamy, a member of Periyapatna Town Municipal Council, the body had been kept in the mortuary of a hospital in Malaysia since December as his poor parents were unable to complete the formalities and arrange for the transport of the body due to technical difficulties and the lockdown.

After sustained efforts through the office of Mysuru MP Pratap Simha, the body was finally flown from Malaysia to the international airport in Chennai before it was brought to Periyapatna in an ambulance on Tuesday.

Mr. Jayaswamy said Sumanth’s parents had accused the agent of cheating their son by not providing him a proper job as promised.