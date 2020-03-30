Karnataka

Youth with COVID-19 symptoms admitted to MIMS

A youth from the district, who had been in contact with a private pharmaceutical firm employee working in Nanjangud of Mysuru district (who had recently tested positive for COVID-19) has been admitted to the Isolation Ward at Mandya Institute of Medical Sciences (MIMS) hospital here on Sunday after he developed symptoms of COVID-19.

The blood and samples of throat swabs and nasal swabs have been collected for tests, said sources at the Department of Health and Family Welfare.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 30, 2020 9:33:41 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/youth-with-covid-19-symptoms-admitted-to-mims/article31203316.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY