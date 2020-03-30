Youth with COVID-19 symptoms admitted to MIMS

A youth from the district, who had been in contact with a private pharmaceutical firm employee working in Nanjangud of Mysuru district (who had recently tested positive for COVID-19) has been admitted to the Isolation Ward at Mandya Institute of Medical Sciences (MIMS) hospital here on Sunday after he developed symptoms of COVID-19.
The blood and samples of throat swabs and nasal swabs have been collected for tests, said sources at the Department of Health and Family Welfare.
