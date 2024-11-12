 />
Youth wins RCU swimming championship

Published - November 12, 2024 08:10 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
Aditya Birje won the individual championship at the RCU swimming championship in Vijayapura on Sunday.

Aditya Birje won the individual championship at the RCU swimming championship in Vijayapura on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Aditya Birje, a student of Jain college in Belagavi, was declared the individual championship after winning 11 medals in Rani Channamma University (RCU) State-level sports swimming championships held at Vijayapura on Sunday.

Aditya won nine gold medals and two silver medals at the championship. He won gold medals in 200m freestyle, 200m breaststroke, 50m backstroke, 200m backstroke, 100m freestyle, 100m backstroke, 50m breaststroke, 400m freestyle, and 200m backstroke. He won silver medals in 50m butterfly and 50m freestyle.

He was selected for the National University Sports Tournament to be held in Chennai. His coaches Umesh Kalghadgi, Akshay Sheregar, Nitish Kuduchkar, and Ajinkya Mendke and principal Sunil Desai congratulated him.

