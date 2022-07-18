Youth washed away in reservoir

A youth slipped and fell into an overflowing reservoir while taking a selfie and was washed away near Hubballi on Sunday. The body was found on Monday.

The youth was identified as 22-year-old Kiran Rajput of Begur village in Kalghatgi taluk. The mishap occurred at Neersagar Reservoir, Dummawad in Kalghatgi taluk, which supplies drinking water to Hubballi.

The youth was standing on the bund of the overflowing reservoir taking the selfie, when he slipped and fell into the water and was washed away.

Kalghatgi Police have registered a case. Although personnel from the Fire and Emergency Services launched a search operation, they could not find the body on Sunday. It was retrieved on Monday.