Youth venturing out to beat the heat has officials on edge

In Malnad region, violation of the lockdown order through reckless acts such as venturing out for swimming to beat the heat and for kerebete (fishing in ponds) by persons from Bengaluru who have returned to their villages, has become a cause for worry for officials of the Department of Health and Family Welfare.

In Devakathikoppa village of Sorab taluk, a professional from Bengaluru, who was asked to remain in home isolation by the health officials, participated in kerebete in a nearby pond with 11 of his friends on Friday. On a complaint lodged by the health officials, the police booked a case against the professional for violating the home isolation order.

In Ambligolla reservoir backwater, more than 50 persons from Tyagarthi village, including those who had returned from Bengaluru, had ventured out for fishing. Acting on a tip off from the locals, the police swung into action and seized the fishing nets, hooks, and wires. The police cautioned them to remain indoors.

Another group of 20 youth from Talagauppa and surrounding places had come for swimming in the Sharavati backwater.

On a complaint lodged by the members of the gram panchayat, the police cautioned the youths of stern action for violating the lockdown.

To prevent people from venturing out for swimming, residents of some villages in Tirthahalli, Sagar and Sorab taluks blocked the road that connects the river bank by placing tree branches and by digging trenches.