Youth urged to support educational institutions where they studied

March 03, 2024 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - Belagavi

Senior IPS officer Vishwanath Sajjanar has given a call to youth to support educational institutions they passed out from.

Speaking at an alumni meet of Kousali Institute of Management Studies in Dharwad as part of Darpan-2024 event, Mr. Sajjanar said that a part of nation building duties of the youth is to support their institutions.

The Telangana cadre IPS officer is an Additional Director-General of Police and MD, Telangana Road Transport Corporation. He is a past student of Kousali Institute of Management Studies of Karnatak University Dharwad.

“Kousali Institute of Management Studies alumni are in vantage positions across the world. They owe their status to the institution and teachers, besides their own hard work. None of us should forget our alma mater. All of us owe a lot to our parents, teachers and institutions. It is your duty and responsibility to pay back,” he said.

“My advice to you is: love your job and serve with dedication,” he said.

He said that management graduates have the responsibility of nation building with passion. He said that the next 50 years belonged to India as it is making giant strides in all fields.

He also said that the institute can work towards this by providing valuable feedback to the government on various fields. He also said that pressure groups consisting of experts should be formed to ensure that the government is compelled to take up development works.

He recalled his journey as a police officer in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and said he achieved success, mostly due to the lessons of life, learnt at Kousali Institute of Management Studies, including personality traits such as perseverance.

He thanked the institute alumni for contributing around ₹1.35 crore to help finish work on a building.

Karnatak University Dharwad Vice-Chancellor K.B. Gudasi, alumni Raj Jyoti, Sanjay Ghanate, Basavaraj Patagundi and dean A.M. Kadkol spoke.

Faculty members, staff and teachers were present.