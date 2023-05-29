Youth told to protest against attempts to snub democratic fights

May 29, 2023 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Condemning the detention of the protesting wrestlers and those who supported them in their fight against sexual harassment in New Delhi, All India Democratic Youth Organisation (AIDYO) has given a call to youth to raise their voice against attempts to snub a democratic fight by the BJP-led Union government.

Addressing presspersons in Dharwad on Monday, AIDYO national secretary Amarjeet Kumar said that more than who inaugurated the new Parliament building what is important is how a democratic agitation was snubbed by the ruling disposition.

“All civil rights are being snubbed. Everyone should get united to raise a united voice against such acts. The youth should resort to agitation to save the country from such undemocratic steps,” he said.

Mr. Kumar said that president of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) and MP Brij Bhushan Singh, who is facing the charge of sexual harassment, also has around 40 criminal cases against him.

“However, instead of arresting such a man, the government has detained the protesting wrestlers. There is a need to raise a united voice against such dictatorial acts,” he said and added that from day one, AIDYO has been supporting the agitation by the wrestlers.

AIDYO national vice-president G.S. Kumar said that under the present disposition, minimum civil rights, freedom and brotherhood have been affected badly. The ruling disposition at the Centre has been following fascist ways to snub democratic protests. What is even worse is that everything is being attributed to a single man, which is very dangerous, he said.

‘Fulfil guarantees’

Affected badly by the misrule, corruption, communalism and inflation, the people of Karnataka believed in the guarantees promised by the Congress and threw out the BJP. The Congress government should take steps to fulfil the guarantees announced by it during the elections, he said.

Mr. Kumar said that their organisation which is fighting for creation of jobs is keenly looking for the implementation of the promises made by the Congress. Already, the organisation has launched agitations across the State seeking employment, he said.

AIDYO national president Niranjan Naskar, State president Sharanappa Udbal, district president Bhavanishankar and others were present.