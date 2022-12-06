Youth told to follow principles of Ambedkar, walk on the path shown by him for building a strong nation

December 06, 2022 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - Yadgir

‘Ambedkar struggled against caste discrimination, injustice to Dalits and gender inequality but the focus he had on education made him a great person’

The Hindu Bureau

Deputy Commissioner R. Snehal after garlanding the Ambedkar statue in Yadgir on Tuesday to mark the 66th Mahaparinirvan Diwas. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The youth should follow the principles of and walk on the path shown by Dr. B.R. Ambedkar and get education to build a strong nation, Deputy Commissioner R. Snehal has said.

She was addressing a gathering after inaugurating the 66th Mahaparinirvan Diwas to mark the death anniversary of Ambedkar in Yadgir on Tuesday. The Deputy Commissioner paid respects to the chief architect of the Constitution by garlanding his statue.

The early days of Ambedkar’s life were hard. He struggled against caste discrimination, injustice to Dalits, gender inequality and other social issues. But, the focus he had on education made him a great person. His efforts to bring a Constitution to India after Independence, which ensures basic rights, equality and dignity of life, were immense, she said.

Ms. Snehal said that it is the duty of all to protect the principles of the Constitution, which provides equality irrespective of caste, creed and religion. The young generation should use the opportunity provided by the Constitution and get education for building a strong nation, she added.

Deputy Director of Social Welfare Department Channabasava, Commissioner of Yadgir CMC Sharanappa, Deputy Director of Horticulture Department Santosh Sheshalu, Sharanu Natekar, Bhagawant Anawar, Samson Malikeri, Sabanna Sungalkar, Devindrappa Ete, Subhash Malikeri Dalit leaders and other were present.

