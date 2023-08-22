HamberMenu
Youth told to become aware of the law and regulations in force and strictly follow them in their daily life

August 22, 2023 10:55 pm | Updated 10:55 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

Senior Civil Judge and member-secretary of the District Legal Services Authority Muhammad Anwar Hussain Mogalani inaugurated week-long activities of the annual National Service Scheme (NSS) camp at Aurad (B) village at Kalaburagi district on Tuesday. The camp was organised by the NSS unit of Siddharth Law College, Kalaburagi. The theme of the special annual camp was Educated Youth and Self-reliant India.

Mr. Mogalani, in his address, advised the youth to become aware of the law and regulations in force and strictly follow them in their daily life. He specifically pointed out to road accidents and told the youth to get properly trained in riding two-wheelers and driving four-wheelers and start using vehicles after getting the required licence from the competent authority.

In his introductory remarks, coordinator of the NSS Unit of Siddharth Law College Tippeswamy spoke about the objectives of the camp and the need for the active participation of youth in not just becoming aware of vital national issues but also in educating the people in remote villages on the various issues of national importance.

Stating that the development of villages as a pre-condition to the development of the nation, Principal of the Siddharth Law College Chandrashekhar stressed the need for people’s participation in nation-building.

“Both the Union and State governments have been introducing many programmes and schemes keeping villages and their residents at the centre. The objective of all such programmes is to empower the people in the rural areas and develop the villages. Development of villages and empowerment of the rural population is a precondition to the development of any nation. Such an uphill task is possible only with the active participation of the people,” Mr. Chandrashekhar said.

