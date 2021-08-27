Youth succumbs

The youth who consumed poison allegedly after murdering a nursing student at Hosakere near Ripponpet in Hosanagar taluk on Wednesday died on Friday. Shivamurthy, 21, of Talale village in Hosanagar taluk was undergoing treatment at McGann Hospital in Shivamogga.

Shivamurthy had forcibly taken the 21-year-old nursing student, whom he had known for the past six-seven years, to Hosakere. There he allegedly strangulated her to death. According to the girl’s father, Shivamurthy pestered her to have a relationship with him and as she refused, he killed her.

Later he consumed poison. He had also left a note stating that he was upset as she had been associated with another youth recently.

Shivamogga police had registered a case against him after the girl’s body was found on Thursday.