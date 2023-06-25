ADVERTISEMENT

Youth stabbed to death

June 25, 2023 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

An armed gang of four stabbed a 19-year-old to death outside a bakery on Kasavanahalli main road in Bellandur on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as David Paras, a native of Nepal, working as an assistant cook in the city. He was living with his brother in a rented house, and had stopped going to work for the last one month.

On Saturday night, he was standing outside a bakery when the accused confronted him and stabbed him multiple times before fleeing the spot.

An initial probe has revealed that the deceased had a fight with his friends over a trivial row and the accused stabbed him over the row, the police suspect.

David was taken to the hospital where the doctors declared him as brought dead. The Bellandur police have registered a case of murder and efforts are on to track down the accused .

