HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Youth stabbed to death

June 25, 2023 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

An armed gang of four stabbed a 19-year-old to death outside a bakery on Kasavanahalli main road in Bellandur on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as David Paras, a native of Nepal, working as an assistant cook in the city. He was living with his brother in a rented house, and had stopped going to work for the last one month.

On Saturday night, he was standing outside a bakery when the accused confronted him and stabbed him multiple times before fleeing the spot.

An initial probe has revealed that the deceased had a fight with his friends over a trivial row and the accused stabbed him over the row, the police suspect.

David was taken to the hospital where the doctors declared him as brought dead. The Bellandur police have registered a case of murder and efforts are on to track down the accused .

Related Topics

crime / crime, law and justice / murder

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.