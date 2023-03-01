ADVERTISEMENT

Youth stabbed to death

March 01, 2023 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

A 23-year-old youth was killed over rivalry in Tripurant village in Basavakalyan taluk of Bidar district on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Anand Phule. The Tripurant Police have registered a complaint based on a statement made by the victim’s mother, Hemabai, who has said that she was an eyewitness to the incident.

The police said that rivalry was the reason for the murder. The killing was part of an ongoing feud between Anand Phule and accused Udaykumar Yekkalli of Bandenawaz Wadi village in Basavakalyan dating back to 2019.

In her complaint, Hemabai has said that Udaykumar, Digambar Dasore, Satish Chaubhuje and four others came with lethal weapons and stabbed Anand Phule to death.

Hemabai and her son’s friend, Amit Khele, who went to save him, have also suffered minor injuries.

