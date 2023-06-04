ADVERTISEMENT

Youth stabbed to death in Tarikere

June 04, 2023 09:30 am | Updated 09:30 am IST - SHIVAMOGGA

Clash broke out among friends over playing a song in the MLA’s felicitation programme on June 3

The Hindu Bureau

A programme to felicitate newly elected MLA G. H. Srinivas ended with a murder in Tarikere of Chikkamagaluru late on June 3. Following a heated argument over playing a song on the sound system, a 28-year-old was stabbed to death. 

The deceased has been identified as Pakali Varun, a resident of Tarikere. Even as the programme was about to end, the party workers had an argument over playing a song for a group dance. He was rushed to Mc Gann Hospital where he succumbed to injuries. 

Sanju and Manju, who were also participating in the programme, suffered injuries in the incident. Chikkamagaluru SP Uma Prashanth visited the spot late in the night. 

She informed the media that the incident happened around 10.30 p.m. The injured died in Shivamogga Hospital. She added that the police would soon arrest the accused. 

G. H. Srinivas of the Congress won the Tarikere assembly constituency against D.S. Suresh of the BJP. 

