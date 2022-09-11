Youth stabbed during Ganesha procession in Belagavi

A young man died after he was stabbed by four persons following a quarrel during the Ganesha immersion procession in Mugalihal village in Belagavi district on Saturday night.

Arjuna Gouda (21) a college student received a deep stab injury on the side of the chest. Police arrested four accused persons including a minor, from Mugalihal village. A knife was seized from the accused. Police said old rivalry was the cause of the attack.

The accused are Uday Bhandrolli (21), Subhash Solannavar (21), Vitthal Meeshi (20), and a child in conflict with the law. All are students.

A case has been registered.