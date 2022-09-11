Youth stabbed during Ganesha procession in Belagavi

Police have arrested four accused persons

The Hindu Bureau
September 11, 2022 10:56 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

A young man died after he was stabbed by four persons following a quarrel during the Ganesha immersion procession in Mugalihal village in Belagavi district on Saturday night.

ADVERTISEMENT

Arjuna Gouda (21) a college student received a deep stab injury on the side of the chest. Police arrested four accused persons including a minor, from Mugalihal village. A knife was seized from the accused. Police said old rivalry was the cause of the attack.

The accused are Uday Bhandrolli (21), Subhash Solannavar (21), Vitthal Meeshi (20), and a child in conflict with the law. All are students.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

A case has been registered.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Karnataka
murder

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app