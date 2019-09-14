Youth stabbed during Ganesh festivities in Hubballi dies

Stabbing instances were reported during the immersion procession of Ganesh idols in Hubballi on Thursday night resulting in the death of a youth. According to police sources, there were several instances of skirmishes between groups of youths who were part of the immersion processions at Durgadbail, near Harsha Complex, near Sangolli Rayanna statue, and at Old Hubballi.

Petty issues

While petty issues were said to be the reason for the clashes, it is not clear whether the instances were related. Basavaraj Viresh Shivur (21), a student of a nursing course in Hubballi and a native of Shankrikoppa village in Hanagal taluk of Haveri district, who had suffered stab injuries, died at KIMS Hospital on Friday.

The names of the injured persons were given as Mahanthesh Basavanagouda Hosamani (17), Vinayak Bhajantri (21), Manjunath Raju Gokak (25), Nagaraj Kumbar (33) and Prakash Kathare (32). All of them are undergoing treatment at KIMS Hospital in Hubballi.

The police said that they were investigating whether the stabbing cases were related. Cases have been registered at the Town Police Station and the Suburban Police Station.