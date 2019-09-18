Youth stabbed, dies; two arrested in Hubballi

A 22-year-old youth was killed in yet another incident of stabbing reported in Hubballi on Tuesday. This is the second death in a stabbing case in a span of five days in Hubballi.

The deceased was identified as Karan Shetwa of Shivashankar Colony. According to the police, Karan Shetwa alias Nitun was stabbed allegedly by his friend Rahul Kaloni (22), a painter, and his accomplice, Shantu Chalageri (21), both residents of Asar Oni.

A profusely bleeding Karan Shetwa was rushed to a private hospital where he breathed his last.

The relatives of the deceased staged a protest in front of the private hospital where Karan Shetwa breathed his last.

The Old Hubballi Police have arrested both the accused.

Earlier, the police suspected it to be a case of stabbing in a fit of anger. But later speaking to presspersons in the evening, Police Commissioner R. Dileep said that it was a well-planned murder.

Mr. Dileep said that Karan Shetwa was blackmailing the prime accused Rahul Kaloni showing him a video in which he [Rahul Kaloni] and his girlfriend were seen.

Karan Shetwa had taken ₹ 10,000 from Rahul Kaloni and was allegedly demanding more. On Tuesday, Karan Shetwa again approached Rahul Kaloni and demanded more money, if he did not want his parents to be shown the video.

Disturbed by the repeated torture, Rahul Kaloni reportedly hatched a plan to kill him. On Tuesday, both the accused picked up a quarrel with Karan Shetwa and stabbed him, Mr. Dileep said.

Mr. Dileep said the accused were in an intoxicated condition and had not given proper reply. Even the deceased was inebriated, he added.

Replying to a query, he said that patrolling had been enhanced, particularly during the night, in the city.