Youth stabbed by rowdy-sheeter in Shivamogga

A 21-year-old youth was stabbed at Ilias Nagar in Shivamogga town on Monday night. Mohammed Musan, a resident of Channagiri, was in Shivamogga to attend a birthday party. He was attacked by Syed Razaq, 29, a resident of Tipu Nagar. Razaq is a rowdy sheeter and has been accused of involvement in a murder case.

G.K. Mithun Kumar, Superintendent of Police of Shivamogga, informed the media that the victim was out of danger. He has been undergoing treatmet at McGann Hospital.

The reason for the attack is yet to be ascertained. Doddapete Police have registered the case.


