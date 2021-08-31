Youth spots petrol thief, killed

The accused was seen stealing petrol from bikes

Ghataprabha police arrested a thief on the charge of killing a young man who saw him steal petrol in Balabal village near Gokak in Belagavi district.

Praveen Sunadholi , 25, allegedly killed Mahadev Kichadi, 26, and buried his body in a compost pit. A foul smell from the pit came to the attention of villagers. On checking, they found the body and informed the police.

A team of Gokak police traced the accused in a day. He was arrested on August 30.

Police said the accused admitted to attacking the deceased with a rod after being seen stealing petrol from bikes in Balabal and surrounding areas.

A case has been registered.