Youth should strive to make India a world power by harnessing the potential of NEP, says Governor

February 24, 2023 06:42 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - Belagavi

Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) organised its 22nd convocation in Belagavi on Friday, at the A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Auditorium on its Jnana Sangama campus on Jamboti Road.

Governor and Chancellor of the university Thaawarchand Gehlot, AICTE chairman T.G. Sitharam, Vice-Chancellor S. Vidyashankar and other dignitaries gave away certificates to students of graduate, post-graduate and other courses.

Also, they gave away Doctor of Science honorary doctorates to three eminent industrialists.

The former Vice-Chairman of Toyota Kirloskar Motors late Vikram Kirloskar was given the honoris causa, posthumously. The Kirloskar family hails from Gurlahosur village in Belagavi district.

WABCO India Limited chairman M. Lakshminarayan and Belgaum Ferrocast India Private Limited managing director Sachin B. Sabnis were the other two industrialists who received honorary doctorates.

The university conferred BE and B.Tech degrees to 51,905 students, B.Plan to nine, B.Arch to 1,032, MBA to 4,279, MCA to 2,028, M.Tech to 1,363, M.Arch to 82 and one PG Diploma degrees. VTU awarded over 700 Ph.Ds and two M.Sc Engineering by research and four Integrated Dual degrees to research scholars.

Addressing the students, Mr. Gehlot said that they should be proud of their technical education degrees and build their skills further by continuous training and research.

Students of science and technology are very important for the country’s growth as technology drives the nation’s development, he said.

“India has been considered Vishwa Guru for millennia due to the high quality of the ancient education system prevalent in the country. India was so prosperous that it was known as the Golden Sparrow. We have to aspire to regain that position. We can surely do that if our skilled youth express their talents and strengths, by remaining united at all times,” he said.

“Our ancient cultural and educational traditions are based on inclusive principles such as Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (the world is one family) and Sarve Bhavantu Sukhinaha, Sarve Santu Niramaya (may all be happy, may all be healthy). Our society is based on spiritual and meditative lifestyle,” the Governor said.

Self-reliant India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is building a new, self-reliant India by providing education, ethics and skills to youth. The youth should join hands in this effort, he said.

He said that the new National Education Policy (NEP) is aimed at securing a bright future for the youth of the country. “It will create a new India. It will achieve universalisation of education, training in mother tongue and providing wider choice to students in subjects and modules,” he said. “Youth should strive for re-establishing the cultural hegemony of India and make India a world power, by harnessing the power of NEP,” he said.

He recalled the contribution of Sir M. Visvesvaraya and said that his visionary leadership and institution building skills have inspired millions. VTU, the largest technical educational institution in the State, is named after him, with the hope that it provides practical and research-oriented technical training to youth.

18 gold medals

S. Murali, a civil engineering student from Bangalore Institute of Technology, walked home with a record haul of 18 gold medals. This is the highest number of medals ever obtained by any student in the history of the university.

S. Kruti of Kurunji Venkataramanagouda College of Engineering received eight medals, S. Swati of ACS College of Engineering seven medals, S.V. Sushmita of Sir M. Visvesvaraya Institute of Technology and Pooja Basker of B.N.M. Institute of Technology won six gold medals each.

M. Abhilasha of RNS Institute of Technology, Yuvika Ramesh Babu of IITIS, J. Harshavardhini of RNS Institute of Technology won four medals, U.K. Arjun of BMS Institute of Technology three medals and B.R. Sangeeta of UBDT College of Engineering won two medals.

Registrar (Academic) B.E. Rangaswamy and Registrar (Evaluation) T.N. Sreenivasa and members of the executive council of the university and others were present.