Youth should realise significance of sports: Lad

Along with making youth realise the significance of sports, steps should also be taken to provide proper training to sportspersons, Minister for Labour and district in charge Santosh Lad has said

December 16, 2023 06:53 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

Along with making the youth realise the significance of sports, steps should also be taken to provide proper training to sportspersons, Minister for Labour and district in charge Santosh Lad has said.

Inaugurating the three-day 70th Inter-Collegiate Athletics Meet, hosted by the Karnatak Arts College at R.N. Shetty Stadium in Dharwad on Saturday, the Minister said that while sports required more priority in the present day, the youth should also realise the importance of it.

Making an appeal to the youth not to get distracted in their prime years and become victims of bad habits, he said sports helped one to develop a fighting spirit and team building.

Emphasising the need for participation in sports, he said sports taught one to develop the ability to treat victory and defeat equally and move forward.

The Minister also told the organisers not to hold sports events in a casual manner and make elaborate arrangements to hold them in a systematic manner.

A handbook on the athletics meet was released on the occasion along with releasing balloons to mark the inauguration. Around 750 athletes from 80 colleges are participating in the meet and they took part in the march past.

Alumnus of Karnatak College and Ekalavya awardee Nagaraj B.K. called on the participants to develop the sportsman spirit and train themselves in a scientific manner so as to scale new heights. Another alumnus and Ekalavya awardee Ashok Enagi was felicitated on the occasion.

Registrar of Karnatak University A. Channappa presided over the inaugural event. Physical Education Director of Karnatak University B.M. Patil, Principals D.B. Karadoni and A.M. Salunke and others were present.

