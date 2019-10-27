Youth should raise voice against corruption: V-C

The Vice-Chancellor of Sharnbasva University Niranjan Nisty has said that it was the responsibility of the younger generation to raise their voice against corruption and help the country to become an economic superpower.

Speaking at a seminar on ‘Integrity - A way of life’ as part of the Vigilance Awareness Week organised by the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) in Kalaburagi city on Saturday, Dr. Nisty said corruption was one of the major menaces dogging the country and it has been a big hurdle for the country to achieve economic prosperity.

Corruption index

He said that India’s ranking in the corruption index during 2018, as per recent data released by the Transparency International, was 78 with a slight improvement of one mark when compared to the corruption index of 2017. “This is a good sign of India shrugging off the tag of a corrupt country and climbing up the ladder to become corruption-free in the years to come,” he added.

Dr. Nisty said the younger generation should be honest in all their approaches and work to achieve the best in life. “Leading an honest life during their academic career would provide them with the confidence to lead a similar life of integrity and honesty in their professional life and be a role model to others.”

Registrar of the university Anilkumar Bidve in his address said the Union government has adopted a twin strategy of declaring a relentless war against corruption and also taken up a mass awareness campaign among the younger generation to imbibe the qualities of integrity and honesty.