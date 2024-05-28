GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Youth set ablaze by girl’s family in Vijayapura district

The family has filed a counter complaint, alleging that it was the youth who tried to set their daughter ablaze.

Published - May 28, 2024 02:01 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

A youth, who was in love a girl, was allegedly set ablaze by the girl’s family at Muddebihal in Vijayapura district. However, a counter complaint has been filed by the family, alleging that the youth himself tried to set the girl ablaze.

The incident occurred on Monday (May 27) night and the youth — identified as Rahul Biradar — has suffered burn injuries and has been hospitalised. Three of the family members of the girl have also suffered burn injuries.

According to sources, Rahul Biradar and Aishwarya were in love and after their families came to know about it, they reportedly negotiated and separated the lovers. According to the truce, the youth and the girl had kept themselves away from each other.

However, of late, Rahul would loiter around Aishwarya’s house. The girl had called to reprimand him and to ask him not to come near her house. However, the conversation reportedly took an ugly turn and Rahul went to her house deliberately.

The allegation is that, upon reaching Aishwarya’s house, he was intercepted by her father, Appu Madari, who allegedly set him ablaze. According to police sources, the girl’s father, her aunt and uncle too have sufferer burn injuries in the incident. All have been hospitalised.

However, the girl’s family has alleged that it was the youth, who had brought petrol with him to torch their daughter.

Muddebihal Police have registered a case

