Youth sentenced to life for sexually abusing minor

The Second Additional District and Sessions Court of Dharwad has sentenced a youth to life imprisonment for sexually abusing a minor girl belonging to Scheduled Castes repeatedly.

The incident was reported in March 2017. The accused, Mustaq Allabhaksh Peerjade (22) of Betadur village in Kundgol taluk of Dharwad district, kidnapped the minor girl from Betadur village promising her that he would marry her, the prosecution said.

He then kept her at a farmhouse in Tubageri Narasanahalli in Doddaballapur taluk of Bengaluru Rural District for 22 days where he allegedly abused her sexually repeatedly, the prosecution added.

The Kundgol Police registered a case under different sections of IPC, Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (PoCSO) and Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Prevention of Atrocities Act.

After hearing arguments, Second Additional District and Sessions Judge Gangadhar C.M. gave the verdict declaring the accused guilty and sentenced him to life imprisonment.