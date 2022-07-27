Youth rushing to hospital killed in road accident

July 27, 2022 19:56 IST

He was on his way to attend to his brother’s wife who had collapsed

A youth who was rushing to hospital to attend to his brother's wife was killed in a motorcycle accident, while the woman breathed her last before reaching hospital in Hubballi on Wednesday.

The deceased have been identified as Fairoz Dharwad and Haseenabi, residents of Birband Oni in Hubballi.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While Haseenabi was being rushed to KIMS Hospital in an autorickshaw after she collapsed at her house, Fairoz Dharwad was rushing to hospital to attend to her on his two-wheeler when he was hit by a truck at Hosur Circle killing him on the spot.