Youth, particularly students, cautioned against substance abuse

August 13, 2023 06:38 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST - Belagavi

Labour Minister and Dharwad district in-charge Santosh Lad has warned students against substance abuse.

“We keep reading news reports of degree and pre-university students falling prey to drug addiction and substance abuse. This will have long-term negative effects. It will vitiate the atmosphere in society, damage their relationships with family and friends. It will not only damage their career prospects, but also affect personalities. It is a matter of great regret that such trends do not fade away,” he said.

He was speaking at a Pratibha Puraskar ceremony of the Gymkhana Union at Karnataka Arts College, a constituent college of the Karnatak University, in Dharwad.

“Youth should realise that those who become slaves of substance abuse will spoil their career and ruin their life and those of everyone around them. Every student should take an oath of staying away from drug addiction. That is how we will build a strong generation that can contribute to nation building,” the Minister said.

“Hard work and perseverance are essential for success. Students should understand that there are no short-cuts to success. Initially, it seems short-cuts are the easiest way to approach a problem. But they are of no use in the long run. Students have to work hard to succeed academically and build a resilient personality,” he said.

“Material wealth is no longer the driving force in the world. Hard earned knowledge is the driving force behind the world. India is among the youngest countries in the world. Students should not only focus on facing examinations but also on evolving into responsible citizens. At the same time, colleges and universities should take up the responsibility of creating generations of youth who are not only talented but also have strong personalities with leadership skills,” he said.

He asked students to give back to society once they find success in life. “You have to support the poor and institutions like your school and college that supported you in your formative years,” he said.

“Young people need to collectively fight against corruption and maladministration,” Mr. Lad said and added that the five guarantees of the State government will help alleviate poverty in the State as over ₹60,000 crore is being spent for them.

Karnatak University Vice-Chancellor K.B. Gudasi spoke.

Students who have scored high marks in various examinations and various co-curricular activities were honoured.

Karnataka Arts College principal D.B. Kardoni, officials M.R. Hiremath, Manjula Chaluvadi and others were present.