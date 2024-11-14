Youth parliament competition: Students raise questions of women safety, unemployment, corruption in legislature session

The State-level youth parliament (Yuva Samsad) competitions for students of high school and pre-university colleges were held in Shivamogga on Thursday, November 14. Students from across the State actively participated in the activity conducted to familiarise the students with the proceedings of the legislature session.

Around 70 high school students participated in the competition held at Shivamogga Zilla Panchayat auditorium, named after Abdul Nazeer Sab, former Minister. The student, who was designated as a pro-tem speaker, administered the oath to the students as legislators. The legislature proceedings began with adopting a resolution to pay homage to parliamentarians, industrialists, and writers who passed away recently.

During the question hour, the students representing the opposition party raised questions related to unemployment, corruption in governance, safety of women, and lack of opportunities for rural students in higher education. A student in the opposition benches alleged that policemen in Belagavi district transported illegal cut timber in their official vehicle. Another student expressed worry over the increase in the number of crimes against women in the State.

The students acting as the Chief Minister and his colleagues in the Cabinet enthusiastically replied to the questions and defended the government. Meanwhile, the student, who played the role of speaker, exhibited her skills in maintaining discipline during the session. At one point, the speaker left the audience in chuckles by warning the Chief Minister of expulsion from the House for raising to answer a question without her approval.

Legislators S.N. Channabasappa, Dr. Dhananjay Sarji, officers of the School Education Department, teachers, parents, and media people were in the gallery to witness the proceedings.

Winners

The prizes were distributed to winners in a ceremony held later in the day. Following is the list of winners.

PU College: Mokshith S. Bangera of Dakshina Kannada (1st prize), Ishan of Chikkamagaluru (2nd prize), Varalakshmi of Udupi (3rd prize).

High school: Mohamed Rafeek of Gadag 1st prize), Yamini Bhaskar Naik of Uttara Kannada (2nd prize), and Aishwarya Kanatthi of Chikkodi (3rd prize).