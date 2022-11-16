Youth organisations want ban on Tipu’s Real Dreams

November 16, 2022 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - MYSURU

As theatre repertory Rangayana braces for the stage debut of ’Real Dreams of Tipu’, the Federation of Youth Organisations of Mysuru have sought a ban on the play.

The play is set to be staged at Rangayana on November 20 and has been written by Addanda C. Cariappa, director of the theatre repertory.

Addressing a press conference in the city on Wednesday, the organisation members said that the play is “based on false premises and is out to disturb communal harmony in society.”

Rafiq Ali, a member of the federation, said the true history of Tipu Sultan is known to everyone and a section of people are trying to distort history for political gains. ‘’What is disconcerting is that public institutions like Rangayana are being exploited for the purpose to target an individual and a community,’’ said Mr. Rafiq.

The drama is “nothing but a bundle of lies masquerading as reality’’ and is set to pit one community against another in the run up to the elections and also disturb peace and harmony in society, said the federation members.

Though Mr. Cariappa said that people should first watch the play before jumping to conclusions one can be certain as to how the 18th century ruler will be portrayed and the kind of message that will be sent through the play given his (Mr. Cariappa’s) track record of foul mouthing Tipu, Mr. Rafiq added.