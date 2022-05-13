Youth organisation oppose re-examination for PSI recruitment before completion of probe

Activists associated with the All India Democratic Youth Organisation (AIDYO) took out a protest march and burnt an effigy of “corruption” in Ballari on Friday condemning the widespread irregularities and malpractice in the examination conducted for the recruitment of 545 Police Sub-Inspectors (PSIs). They also opposed the government’s decision to conduct fresh examination for the same posts without the completion of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) probe into the recruitment scam.

“The PSI recruitment examination scam that first came to light at Gyan Jyoti English Medium School, run by BJP leader Divya Hagaragi, in Kalabuagi later showed its presence at other examination centres in the State. As the CID intensified its investigation, it found the involvement of many political leaders and higher officers in the bureaucratic apparatus. Before the CID completes its investigation and completely unearths the scam, the State government has ordered a re-examination. The government decision leads to more confusion among the candidates and the suspicion about the possible involvement of more people in the higher-ups,” Jagadish Nemakal, district secretary of the organisation, said during the protest.

Pampapathi A., district secretary of the organisation, demanded that the government ensure that the CID would complete its investigation without any interference from anybody and help it bring all the culprits to justice before taking any decision on the fate of the genuine candidates who had written the examination.

“As per the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy report, the unemployment rate in the country in the last six months is 7.48%. Over 45 crore unemployed Indian youth are desperately searching for jobs. The situation in Karnataka is no less grave than that of the country. The handful of government jobs that are being generated now and then are being sold for money through illegal means. The PSI recruitment scam is the latest example of how corruption rules the roost in government recruitments. The people have lost faith in the government. They have no faith in the CID as it works under the government. To ensure that the probe is done impartially and all the culprits, however influential and powerful they might be, are brought to justice, the government should order for a judicial inquiry led by a High Court judge,” he said.