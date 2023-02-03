Youth nabbed for duping elderly person of ₹4.76 lakh through digital wallets

February 03, 2023 07:05 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - MYSURU

A 23-year-old person from Bolluru village in Kodagu district’s Guddehosuru was arrested by the Kodagu police for allegedly duping an elderly person of ₹ 4.76 lakh through digital wallets.

The victim, who runs a provision store in Gummanakolli in Kushalnagar, did not realise that a total of ₹ 4,76,456 had been transferred out of his bank account from his digital wallet accounts without his knowledge till his daughter came across the suspicious transactions that had taken place between October 28, 2022 and January 25, 2023.

His daughter Anusha approached the Cyber Economics and Narcotics (CEN) Crime Police station on February 1, 2023 to complain that money had been transferred out of her father’s bank account through the digital wallets.

Police registered a case and arrested the accused, who is a dealer of a telecommunication company having business transactions with the provision store owner. The elderly provision store owner, who was not well-versed with the usage of the digital wallets, was cheated by the accused, who was transferring funds from the victim’s account to the accounts of his friends, said Superintendent of Kodagu district police Ramarajan.

The Cyber Crime Division of the police has also appealed to the general public to be wary of cyber crimes.