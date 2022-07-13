Youth murdered over social media post

A youth was allegedly murdered in Hunsur near here over a social media post against his friend. Police said the youth Beeresh, 23, who sufferred stab injuries when he was attacked by his friends Nitin and Manu in Hunsur on Tuesday, succumbed to the injuries at K.RHospital in Mysuru on late on Tuesday. The deceased had reportedly made derogatory remarks against his friend on a social media platform a couple of days ago. On Tuesday, the accused Nitin, a gym trainer, and his associate Manu took Beeresh on a motorcycle to the outskirts of the town and entered into an altercation with him.

During the altercation, Nitin allegedly stabbed Beeresh. On hearing the cries of Beeresh, a passer-by rushed to his assistance while the accused fled. A bleeding Beeresh was rushed to the hospital in Hunsur before he was shifted to K.R. Hospital, where he breathed his last.

The Hunsur Town police, who have booked a case, are looking out for the accused, who are absconding.