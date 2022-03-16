Youth murdered at Ballupete

A 22-year-old youth was allegedly murdered over a trivial issue at Ballupete in Sakleshpur taluk on Monday night. The incident came to light on Tuesday, when his parents found his body and informed the police.

Anil Raj, son of Annappa, had attended his friend’s birthday party on Monday night. While returning home three people - Jayalakshmi, her son Prasad, and their relative Mohan allegedly attacked him with weapons, according to the complaint filed with the police.

It is said Jayalakshmi was angry with Anil Raj for contacting her daughter over the phone. Following the assault, Anil Raj died instantly. The accused were in shock as they were not prepared to face the murder. In an attempt to destroy the evidence, they buried the body in a hurriedly dug pit near their house.

When Anil Raj’s father Annappa and mother Netravati went in search of their son, they noticed a half-buried body. His hands were not fully covered. They informed Sakleshpur Rural Police about the incident. The police exhumed the body in the presence of Assistant Commissioner Prateek Bayal on Tuesday. The police have arrested the accused.