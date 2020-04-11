Youth made to clean lake area for violating lockdown restrictions

After using batons and detaining vehicles on streets, now the K.R. Pet police have found another way to educate and punish the people wandering on streets violating the COVID-19 lockdown restrictions. That is, deploying them to clean public places.

On Saturday, the police found many people, mainly youngsters, flouting the lockdown restrictions in the town.

The police brought all of them to the historical Devirammanni Lake on the outskirts of the town and made them clean the area around the lake.

According to the police, the men removed several tractor loads of parthenium, weeds, polythene bags and other waste materials.