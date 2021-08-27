Karnataka

Youth kills girl, dies after consuming poison

The incident took place in Hosanagar taluk of Shivamogga district in Karnataka.   | Photo Credit: For representation only

A 21-year-old who consumed poison on August 25 allegedly after murdering a nursing student at Hosakere near Ripponpet in Hosanagar taluk of Shivamogga district in Karnataka, died on August 27. Shivamurthy of Talale village in Hosanagar taluk was undergoing treatment at Mc Gann Hospital in Shivamogga.

Shivamurthy was acquainted with the 21-year-old nursing student for over six years. He had allegedly forcibly taken her to Hosakere and strangulated her to death. According to the girl’s father, she was not interested in Shivamurthy.

Later, Shivamurthy is believed to have consumed poison. He had left a note stating that he was upset as the girl had become close to another boy.

Shivamogga police had registered a case against Shivamurthy after the girl’s body was found on August 26.

(Those in distress or those having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani Ph: 104 for help)


Aug 27, 2021

