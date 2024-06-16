ADVERTISEMENT

Youth killed in road rage incident

Published - June 16, 2024 07:54 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A youth was hacked to death by a gang allegedly over an incident of road rage near Hoskote on National Highway 75 on the outskirts of the city in the wee hours of Sunday. 

The deceased has been identified as Naveen Nayak, 27, a resident of Gangapura village, Hoskote taluk, who traded in vegetables.

According to the police, Naveen and one of his employees were on their way to Hoskote vegetable market in the wee hours of Sunday in his van, when he got into an argument with a gang of four persons in another car when they tried to overtake him from the wrong side.

Police sources said that CCTV footage from multiple cameras on the route show that for over 10 km, the two vehicles overtook each other. When Naveen stopped his vehicle near a dhaba on the highway for coffee, the gang of four in the other car also stopped and hacked him to death with lethal weapons, police said. Naveen’s employee who was with him fled from the scene and efforts are on to track him down. 

