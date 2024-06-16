GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Youth killed in road rage incident

Published - June 16, 2024 07:54 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A youth was hacked to death by a gang allegedly over an incident of road rage near Hoskote on National Highway 75 on the outskirts of the city in the wee hours of Sunday. 

The deceased has been identified as Naveen Nayak, 27, a resident of Gangapura village, Hoskote taluk, who traded in vegetables.

According to the police, Naveen and one of his employees were on their way to Hoskote vegetable market in the wee hours of Sunday in his van, when he got into an argument with a gang of four persons in another car when they tried to overtake him from the wrong side.

Police sources said that CCTV footage from multiple cameras on the route show that for over 10 km, the two vehicles overtook each other. When Naveen stopped his vehicle near a dhaba on the highway for coffee, the gang of four in the other car also stopped and hacked him to death with lethal weapons, police said. Naveen’s employee who was with him fled from the scene and efforts are on to track him down. 

Related Topics

Karnataka / Bangalore / crime / police / murder / road safety / fruit and vegetable

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.