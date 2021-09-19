Youth killed in road accident

HUBBALLI

19 September 2021 20:22 IST

A motorcyclist was killed and a pillion rider injured in an accident near Marewad village in Dharwad district on Sunday.

The accident occurred on Dharwad-Saundatti Road when the motorcycle the youth was riding was hit by a car coming in the opposite direction. The deceased was identified as Sagar Pujar (28), a resident of Sattur in Dharwad.

According to the police, rash and negligent driving by both the motorcyclist and the car driver is the reason for the accident.

Dharwad Rural Police have registered a case.